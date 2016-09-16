BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 15 Claire's Stores Inc :
* Claire's Stores Inc elects to delay interest payments and enter 30-day grace period; provides update on exchange offer and refinancing; reports fiscal 2016 2nd quarter results; 3rd fiscal quarter-to-date same store sales percentages flat
* Q2 sales fell 8.8 percent to $317.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.