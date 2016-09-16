BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc :
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. announces appointment of Stéphane Lavigne as senior VP & CFO
* Says appointment of Lavigne effective Monday September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.