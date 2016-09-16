BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Intel corp
* Raises third quarter revenue expectations
* Sees Q3 revenue about $15.6 billion
* Says expects third-quarter revenue to be $15.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million
* Q3 revenue view $14.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says forecasting mid-point of third-quarter GAAP gross margin range at 62 percent
* Says midpoint of third-quarter non-GAAP gross margin range is now forecasted at 63 percent
* Co says "increase in revenue is primarily driven by replenishment of PC supply chain inventory" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.