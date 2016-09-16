BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Corridor Resources:
* Corridor provides update
* Entered forward sale agreement for period from December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 for an average of 4,755 mmbtu per day of natural gas
* Sees increase of 21 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.6 million in high case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017
* Sees increase of 24 pct in projected cash flow from operations to $4.1 million in low case for period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.