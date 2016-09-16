BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces agreement to acquire Abbott Medical Optics
* Deal for $4.325 billion in cash
* Transaction would be modestly accretive immediately to adjusted earnings per share
* Following expected deal closing, sales will be reported in medical devices segment as a separate platform within Vision Care
* Deal will include ophthalmic products in three business segments: cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.