BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Photon Control Inc :
* Court directed Photon research and development not dispose of or encumber any of intellectual property which is contested between photon control and photon research and development
* Court directed photon research and development to continue to allow photon control access to all intellectual property as previously done
* On Sept 1 and 2, co applied to court for interlocutory relief pending trial of action given certain threats made in writing by photon research and development in July
* Court issued an oral judgment pending conclusion of litigation or other resolution of matter
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.