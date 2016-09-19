Sept 19 Ultragenyx:

* Reports positive interim data from pediatric and adult phase 2 studies of KRN23 in X-linked hypophosphatemia

* Pediatric study demonstrates substantial reduction in bone disease and improvement in growth

* Adult study demonstrates increase in serum phosphorus and provides evidence of clinical improvement

* Adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for KRN23 for treatment of XLH