CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Ultragenyx:
* Reports positive interim data from pediatric and adult phase 2 studies of KRN23 in X-linked hypophosphatemia
* Pediatric study demonstrates substantial reduction in bone disease and improvement in growth
* Adult study demonstrates increase in serum phosphorus and provides evidence of clinical improvement
* Adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for KRN23 for treatment of XLH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.