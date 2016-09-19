CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Nextera Energy
* Nextera Energy -U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy represents important next step in overall process toward acquisition of oncor
* Nextera Energy -With proposed transaction, all debt that resides above Oncor and Energy Future intermediate holding company will be extinguished
* Nextera Energy -Expects to file soon with Oncor a joint application with public utility commission of Texas requesting approval of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.