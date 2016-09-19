Sept 19 Nextera Energy

* Nextera Energy -U.S. Bankruptcy court approval for Energy Future Holdings to enter into merger agreements with Nextera Energy represents important next step in overall process toward acquisition of oncor

* Nextera Energy -With proposed transaction, all debt that resides above Oncor and Energy Future intermediate holding company will be extinguished

* Nextera Energy -Expects to file soon with Oncor a joint application with public utility commission of Texas requesting approval of proposed transaction