* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena retail group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results and provides full year fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 sales $1.812 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Says on a non-gaap adjusted basis, q4 inventory (excluding ann ) was down 8% versus year-ago period
* Fy2017 revenue view $7.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap total comparable sales down 1% to down 2%
* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ascena retail group inc says ended q4 of fiscal 2016 with inventory of $649 million
* Sees 2017 total company sales $6.9 to $7.0 billion
* Sees 2017 eps $0.46 to $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
