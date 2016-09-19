BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Nobel REIT announces the sale of an investment property and the September distribution
* Nobel real estate investment trust says reached a definitive agreement for sale of property located at 1190 place Nobel in Boucherville
* Cash distribution of $0.014165 per trust unit for month of September 2016
* Closing of transaction will take place on or about September 30, 2016.
* Sale for a total purchase price of $ 4.05 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.