CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 HNI Corp :
* HNI Corporation updates earnings guidance for third quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.79
* Sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $2.50 to $2.70
* Sees q3 sales down 4 to 7 percent
* Sees FY sales down 3 to 6 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $631.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Demand in office furniture and hearth segments is expected to be lower than previously forecasted for rest of the year
* Office furniture business sales will be lower than expected due to overall softer than anticipated demand for the rest of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.