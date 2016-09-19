BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Gladstone Investment Corp:
* Gladstone Investment Corporation prices preferred stock offering
* Closing of transaction expected on or about September 26, 2016
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem outstanding shares of its 7.125% series a cumulative term preferred stock
* Says offering of 2.00 million shares priced at $25.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.