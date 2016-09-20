MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* Announced today that NYSE informed company late yesterday afternoon that it will not approve listing on exchange
* Company and John McAfee remain committed to closing transaction and are exploring alternatives
* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger (removes extraneous letter 'i')
* Says listing on exchange is required to issue in order to complete closing of D-Vasive merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.