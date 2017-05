Sept 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase elects new board member

* Todd Combs is an investment officer at Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Todd A. Combs was named a director of the company's JPMorgan Chase bank, n.a. and Chase bank U.S., n.a. subsidiaries

* JPMorgan Chase elects Todd A. Combs to board of directors

* Todd A. Combs' appointment is effective September 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: