MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Kb Home
* Kb Home reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue $913.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $944.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Homes in backlog for Q3 rose 12% to 5,226.
* Q3 ending backlog value grew 17% to $1.85 billion
* Net orders for quarter increased 16% to 2,508.
* Net order value for quarter grew 20% to $929.6 million
* Deliveries grew 11% to 2,487 homes in three months ended Aug. 31 reflecting double-digit increases in company's west coast, central regions
* Inventories totaled $3.60 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.06 billion for nine months ended August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.