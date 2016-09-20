Sept 20 Kb Home

* Kb Home reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $913.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $944.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Homes in backlog for Q3 rose 12% to 5,226.

* Q3 ending backlog value grew 17% to $1.85 billion

* Net orders for quarter increased 16% to 2,508.

* Net order value for quarter grew 20% to $929.6 million

* Deliveries grew 11% to 2,487 homes in three months ended Aug. 31 reflecting double-digit increases in company's west coast, central regions

* Inventories totaled $3.60 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.06 billion for nine months ended August 31, 2016