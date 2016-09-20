Sept 20 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings Inc reports first and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $270.3 million

* Total revenues for Q2 of 2016 were $258.4 million, a decline of 7.1%

* Net income for Q1 of 2016 was $2.6 million as compared to a net loss of $14.4 million

* Net loss for Q2 $17.1 million versus net loss of $64.2 million

* Net loss for Q2 of 2016 was $17.1 million as compared to a net loss of $64.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: