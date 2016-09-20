MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc:
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces renewal of its $1 billion secured global borrowing base multicurrency revolving credit facility and $250 million secured U.S. borrowing base revolving credit facility
* Borrowing base facilities to be used for financing Co's sale of fuel, gas oil for Co's global, U.S. Businesses
* Says renewed its $250 million secured U.S. Borrowing base revolving credit facility on improved terms
* Expects to continue to use its U.S. Borrowing base, in part, to finance its operations in United States. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.