Sept 20 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc:

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces renewal of its $1 billion secured global borrowing base multicurrency revolving credit facility and $250 million secured U.S. borrowing base revolving credit facility

* Borrowing base facilities to be used for financing Co's sale of fuel, gas oil for Co's global, U.S. Businesses

* Says renewed its $250 million secured U.S. Borrowing base revolving credit facility on improved terms

* Expects to continue to use its U.S. Borrowing base, in part, to finance its operations in United States. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: