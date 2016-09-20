Sept 20 8point3 Energy Partners LP:

* 8Point3 Energy Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $23.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forecasts Q4 2016 distribution of $0.2490 per share, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to Q3 2016 distribution

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million

* Banking group has committed to funding a $250 million increase to its existing credit facility

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP qtrly total revenues $26.1 million versus $3.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects revenue of $60.2 million to $61.3 million, net income of $7.7 million to $8.7 million for fy2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $59.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: