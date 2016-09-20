Sept 20 Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and share repurchase program

* Increases quarterly dividend by 8 percent to $0.39 per share

* Says reaffirmed that it is on track to complete its current $40 billion stock repurchase program by December 31, 2016

* Says approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $40 billion in share repurchase