Sept 20 Cesca Therapeutics Inc :

* Cesca Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 year end results

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc says decline in q4 net revenues was primarily result of a decrease in bioarchive device sales

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc says net loss for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $3.7 million compared to $2.4 million for same quarter in prior year