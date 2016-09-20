MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 20 Mawson Resources Ltd :
* Court rejects ngo appeal, mawson plans substantial drill program
* Says court's actions allows co deep drill up to 123 diamond drill holes in natura 2000 biodiversity areas
* Court of Finland has rejected Mawson right to actively explore Kairamaat 2 and 3 exploration permits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.