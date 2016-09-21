BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
Sept 20 Greenbrier Companies Inc:
* Jim Cowan appointed president, Greenbrier International
* Says Cowan continues to report to William A. Furman, chairman and CEO of Greenbrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.