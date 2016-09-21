BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
Sept 20 (Reuters) -
* biOasis enters into a license agreement with Vaccinex Inc.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Says under terms of agreement, Vaccinex will have right to commercialize its anti-Semaphorin 4D antibody technology
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms, Bioasis could receive up to $20 million in form of upfront and milestone payments
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms of agreement, Vaccinex has been provided rights to transcend technology and its intellectual (patent) property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.