* biOasis enters into a license agreement with Vaccinex Inc.

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Says under terms of agreement, Vaccinex will have right to commercialize its anti-Semaphorin 4D antibody technology

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms, Bioasis could receive up to $20 million in form of upfront and milestone payments

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Under terms of agreement, Vaccinex has been provided rights to transcend technology and its intellectual (patent) property