BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange announces appointment of Thomas E. Noonan to ICE board of directors
* Cairns is currently president of international markets for Mastercard
* Cairns is currently president of international markets for Mastercard

* Ann Cairns is expected to join board of directors of ICE Clear Europe as chairperson in January 2017
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017