Sept 22 Pacific Drilling SA
* Pacific drilling launches consent solicitation
* Proposed amendment would enable co to incur additional
indebtedness which is secured on assets other than collateral
securing notes
* Amendment aligns provision with same provision in
indenture governing co's existing 5.375% senior secured notes
due 2020
* Launch by unit of a consent solicitation in respect of
company's 7.250% senior secured notes due 2017
* Proposed amendment would enable pacd to draw further
indebtedness under its revolving credit facility that matures in
June 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: