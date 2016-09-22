Sept 22 Pacific Drilling SA

* Pacific drilling launches consent solicitation

* Proposed amendment would enable co to incur additional indebtedness which is secured on assets other than collateral securing notes

* Amendment aligns provision with same provision in indenture governing co's existing 5.375% senior secured notes due 2020

* Launch by unit of a consent solicitation in respect of company's 7.250% senior secured notes due 2017

* Proposed amendment would enable pacd to draw further indebtedness under its revolving credit facility that matures in June 2018