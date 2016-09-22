BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $8.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.17 billion
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail pharmacy segment revenues were $6.5 billion and decreased 2.4 percent compared to prior year
* Company continues to believe that Rite Aid and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Transaction will close in second half of calendar year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.