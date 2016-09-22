BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Ivanhoe Mines And Zijin Mining Announce More High
* Grade copper results from ongoing drilling at the Kakula discovery on the Kamoa copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo
* Plans are being developed to expand 2016 drill program and extend it into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.