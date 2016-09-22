BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
* Cola European Partners reports interim results for the six months ended 1 July 2016
* Cola European Partners PLC - CCEP remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of EUR 315 million to EUR 340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Cola European Partners- first-half reported revenue totaled EUR 3.5 billion; first-half diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.74 on a reported basis
* Cola European Partners PLC - affirms full-year 2016 earnings outlook
* Cola European Partners PLC - ccep declares initial quarterly dividend of EUR 0.17 per share
* Cola European Partners PLC - "first-half results reflect continued impact of a soft consumer environment and persistent economic challenges" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CCE.N ]
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.