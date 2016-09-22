BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Omnova Solutions Continues Year
* Over-Year earnings growth in 2016 third quarter, led by increased volumes of over 6% in performance chemicals' specialty businesses
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales fell 7.3 percent to $195.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eps and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted due to country-wide labor strikes in France earlier in quarter
* Continues to expect 2016 to be another year of growth in adjusted earnings per diluted share
* EPS and adjusted EPS for Q3 of 2016 were negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.