BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Cisco Systems Inc :
* Cisco and Salesforce announce global strategic alliance
* Collaboration integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017
* IOT integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 and pricing will be announced at that time
* Cos to develop,market solutions that join Cisco's collaboration, IOT,contact center platforms with Salesforce sales cloud, IOT cloud,service cloud
* Integrations between Cisco's unified contact center enterprise,Salesforce's service cloud are available Thursday through Salesforce AppExchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.