BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc :
* Vistagen Therapeutics provides business outlook and sets corporate milestones
* Says Vistagen expects to report topline data from its NIMH-sponsored Phase 2a study in Q2 of 2017
* Expects to receive FDA fast track designation for AV-101 as adjunctive treatment for MDD during first half of 2017.
* Company anticipates topline results for AV-101 from Phase 2b study to be reported in Q3 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.