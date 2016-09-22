Sept 22 Compass Diversified Holdings :

* Compass Diversified Holdings announces sale of Tridien Medical

* Does not expect to record a significant gain or loss as a result of sale

* Entered into a definitive agreement and consummated sale of its majority owned subsidiary, Anodyne Medical Device, Inc

* Proceeds will be used to pay down outstanding debt under company's revolving credit facility.