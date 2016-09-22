BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Targa Resources Partners LP
* Targa Resources Partners LP announces $800 million offering of senior notes
* Targa Resources Partners LP says partnership expects senior notes will be issued in two separate series, maturing in 2025 and 2027, respectively
* Intends to use net proceeds to fund three concurrent cash tender offers
* Partnership expects senior notes will be issued in two separate series, maturing in 2025 and 2027, respectively
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.