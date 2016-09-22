BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Ultra Lithium Inc :
* Ultra Lithium signs a binding LOI to acquire lithium salar project in Argentina and announces $300,000 private placement
* Co has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire an 80 % interest in a lithium salar property
* Co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2 million units of co at a price of $0.15 per unit
* Proceeds from private placement will be used to fund exploration of co's South Big Smoky Valley property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.