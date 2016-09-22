BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Pollard Banknote Ltd
* Pollard banknote awarded instant game tickets contract by the South Dakota lottery
* Year contract by South Dakota lottery as a secondary printer of instant game tickets
* Pollard Banknote Ltd says contract, which commenced on august 30, 2016, includes option of three additional one year extensions Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.