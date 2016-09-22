Sept 22 Yahoo Inc
* An important message to yahoo users on security
* Yahoo is notifying potentially affected users and has
taken steps to secure their accounts
* Yahoo Inc Says Investigation Has Found No Evidence That
State Sponsored actor is currently in Yahoo's network
* Yahoo is working closely with law enforcement on the
matter
* Yahoo Inc says "is also recommending that users who
haven't changed their passwords since 2014 do so"
* Steps to secure accounts include invalidating unencrypted
security questions and answers so that they cannot be used to
access an account
* Steps to secure accounts also include asking potentially
affected users to change their passwords
* Account information stolen may have included names, email
addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords
* Yahoo Inc says Yahoo believes that information associated
with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen
* Recent investigation by yahoo has confirmed that a copy of
certain user account information was stolen from network in late
2014
* Encourages users to review their online accounts for
suspicious activity
* Ongoing investigation suggests stolen information did not
include unprotected passwords, payment card data, or bank
account information
* Encourages users to change their password and security
questions and answers for any other accounts
* Yahoo asks users to consider using yahoo account key, a
authentication tool that eliminates need to use a password
altogether
* User account information was stolen from company's network
in late 2014 by what it believes is a "state-sponsored actor"
* Account information stolen, in some cases, may have
included encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers
