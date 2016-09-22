Sept 22 Yahoo Inc

* An important message to yahoo users on security

* Yahoo is notifying potentially affected users and has taken steps to secure their accounts

* Yahoo Inc Says Investigation Has Found No Evidence That State Sponsored actor is currently in Yahoo's network

* Yahoo is working closely with law enforcement on the matter

* Yahoo Inc says "is also recommending that users who haven't changed their passwords since 2014 do so"

* Steps to secure accounts include invalidating unencrypted security questions and answers so that they cannot be used to access an account

* Steps to secure accounts also include asking potentially affected users to change their passwords

* Account information stolen may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords

* Yahoo Inc says Yahoo believes that information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen

* Recent investigation by yahoo has confirmed that a copy of certain user account information was stolen from network in late 2014

* Encourages users to review their online accounts for suspicious activity

* Ongoing investigation suggests stolen information did not include unprotected passwords, payment card data, or bank account information

* Encourages users to change their password and security questions and answers for any other accounts

* Yahoo asks users to consider using yahoo account key, a authentication tool that eliminates need to use a password altogether

* User account information was stolen from company's network in late 2014 by what it believes is a "state-sponsored actor"

* User account information was stolen from company's network in late 2014 by what it believes is a "state-sponsored actor"

* Account information stolen, in some cases, may have included encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers