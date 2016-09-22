BRIEF-Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct
* Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Uniqure NV
* Uniqure announces management and board changes
* Says CEO Daniel Soland resigned
* Following Soland's resignation, company's board of directors currently consists of seven members
* Says Matthew Kapusta appointed interim CEO
* Kapusta will continue to serve as CFO
* Says in addition, Philip Astley-Sparke has been elected unanimously by board to serve as its chairman
* "elected not to initiate a search process for a permanent CEO" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MakeMyTrip Ltd qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.42 (as per IFRS)