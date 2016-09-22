Sept 22 Cvb Financial Corp:
* CVB Financial Corp and Valley Commerce Bancorp announce
merger
* Valley Commerce Bancorp shareholders receive cash and
stock in transaction, as well as a special cash dividend paid
prior to close
* Upon completion of merger, valley business bank will
operate as citizens business bank
* Merger agreement provides for VCBP to pay a special
dividend to its shareholders conditioned upon VCBP's equity
* VCBP shareholders would hold, in aggregate, about 1.8% of
CVBF's outstanding common stock following merger
* Expects transaction to result in modest earnings accretion
in 2017
* Estimates tangible book value dilution at close of
approximately 1% to be earned back within three years
* Will acquire Valley Commerce Bancorp Holding Company for
valley business bank, with $416 million in assets as of June 30,
2016
* Boards of directors of Valley Commerce Bancorp, Valley
Business Bank, CVBF and citizens business bank have approved
transaction
