MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Teekay Offshore Partners LP
* Teekay Offshore Partners awarded New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contracts
* CoAs are expected to commence in first half of 2017 with requirement for approximately two shuttle tankers
* Partnership expects to service these New CoAs with its existing CoA shuttle tanker fleet
* Awarded 3-year shuttle tanker contracts of affreightment (coa), plus extension options, with BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP