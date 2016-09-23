Sept 23 Teekay Offshore Partners LP

* Teekay Offshore Partners awarded New North Sea Shuttle Tanker Contracts

* CoAs are expected to commence in first half of 2017 with requirement for approximately two shuttle tankers

* Partnership expects to service these New CoAs with its existing CoA shuttle tanker fleet

* Awarded 3-year shuttle tanker contracts of affreightment (coa), plus extension options, with BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and OMV Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: