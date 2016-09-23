BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
Sept 23 Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc
* Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides update on filings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.78
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Audit committee of board concluded these financial statements and disclosures should no longer be relied upon
* No material impact expected to net cash from operating, investing or financing activities
* Preliminary Q2 2016 provision for credit losses of $511 million
* To restate financial statements for FY 2013, 2014 and 2015, and quarters within 2014 and 2015, Q1 of 2016
* Expected cumulative impact of errors is increase to total equity of about 1%, as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)