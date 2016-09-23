MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Coca-cola Femsa Sab De Cv
* Coca-Cola Femsa reaches an agreement to acquire Vonpar in Brazil
* Deal for aggregate enterprise value of r$3,578 million and an approximate equity value of r$3,508 million
* Cola Femsa Sab de CV- of equity value of approximately r$3,508 million; Spal will pay an amount of approximately r$1,730 million in cash at closing
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions referred above have been approved by board of directors of Coca-cola Femsa
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - deal will increase volume in Brazil by 25 percent
* Cola Femsa-co's Brazilian unit, Spal Industria Brasileira de Bebidas s.a. Reached agreement with shareholders of Vonpar to acquire 100% of Vonpar
* Estimated amount of synergies to be captured from deal in next 18 to 24 months is about r$65 million at ebitda level
* Coca-Cola Femsa will also seek approval of Coca-Cola company for this acquisition
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - Spal will pay at deal closing r$688 million in cash
* Cola Femsa Sab De CV - transactions will positively impact combined operations going forward
* Cola Femsa Sab-at closing, Spal to issue a 3-year promissory note denominated,payable in cash in Brazilian reals for r$1,090 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP