MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 eFuture Holding Inc
* eFuture Holding Inc. enters into definitive merger agreement
* Deal for US$6.42 per share
* Transactions will be financed by equity capital of parent and its affiliates
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Ltd agreed to vote all shares beneficially owned by it in favor of authorization and approval of merger agreement and merger
* Special committee of independent directors unanimously approved merger agreement
* Transactions will result in company becoming a privately-held company
* Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited beneficially owns shares representing about 52.24% of total voting power of outstanding shares of co
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Shiji (Hong Kong) Limited and eFuture CI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP