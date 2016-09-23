Sept 23 Hennessy Advisors Inc:

* Hennessy Advisors Inc acquires the Westport Funds bringing assets under management to $6.8 billion

* Post acquisition Westport Fund and Westport Select Cap Fund will be reorganized into Hennessy Cornerstone mid cap 30 fund (HIMDX)