BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
Sept 23 Hennessy Advisors Inc:
* Hennessy Advisors Inc acquires the Westport Funds bringing assets under management to $6.8 billion
* Acquisition represents approximately $440 million in assets, bringing total assets managed by Hennessy Advisors to $6.8 billion
* Post acquisition Westport Fund and Westport Select Cap Fund will be reorganized into Hennessy Cornerstone mid cap 30 fund (HIMDX) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)