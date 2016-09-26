Sept 26 Cambrex Corp

* Cambrex to acquire Pharmacore Inc to expand clinical stage API capabilities

* Deal for approximately $25 million

* Cambrex Corp says expects transaction, net of deal fees, to have a neutral impact on earnings per share in 2016 and to be accretive in 2017

* Cambrex expects transaction, net of deal fees, to have a neutral impact on earnings per share in 2016 and to be accretive in 2017