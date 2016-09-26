Sept 26 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports promising data from ongoing phase 1 dose escalation in clinical trial of intra-tumoral IMO-2125 in combination with Ipilimumab in patients with PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma

* IMO-2125 in combination with Ipilimumab is being generally well tolerated at all 3 dose levels studied to date