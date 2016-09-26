BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Sept 26 Biogen Inc
* Biogen completes rolling submission of new drug application to FDA for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy
* Submission of marketing authorization application to European medicines agency planned in coming weeks
* Has also applied for priority review for nusinersen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: