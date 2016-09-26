Sept 26 Biogen Inc

* Biogen completes rolling submission of new drug application to FDA for nusinersen as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy

* Submission of marketing authorization application to European medicines agency planned in coming weeks

* Has also applied for priority review for nusinersen