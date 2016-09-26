BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 First Mining Finance Corp :
* First Mining appoints new chief financial officer
* Says Andrew Marshall has been appointed as chief financial officer effective immediately
* Says appointment comes with resignation of Andrew Poon
* Poon will continue as a consultant with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.