BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 Markel Corp
* Markel appoints Trade Credit Development Director in New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.