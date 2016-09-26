Sept 26 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics provides business update

* Company has begun to wind down its vepoloxamer programs in sickle cell disease and heart failure

* Company is planning to initiate a process to evaluate partnership opportunities for its assets

* Co to make $10 million prepayment on debt facility triggered by recently announced results of phase 3 study of vepoloxamer in early Oct 2016

* Expects wind down activities will be completed in Q4 of 2016

* Company estimates that its operating expenses for 2017 will be in range of $9 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: