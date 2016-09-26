Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast Therapeutics provides business update
* Company has begun to wind down its vepoloxamer programs in sickle cell disease and heart failure
* Company is planning to initiate a process to evaluate partnership opportunities for its assets
* Co to make $10 million prepayment on debt facility triggered by recently announced results of phase 3 study of vepoloxamer in early Oct 2016
* Expects wind down activities will be completed in Q4 of 2016
* Company estimates that its operating expenses for 2017 will be in range of $9 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.