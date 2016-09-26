Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Carnival Corp
* Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.93
* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.33 to $3.37
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 3.5 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92
* Continues to expect full year 2016 net revenue yields to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis
* "since june, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year, as there is less inventory remaining for sale"
* Q4 constant currency net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD (Available Lower Berth Day)are expected to be higher by about 1 percent compared to prior year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $16.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At this time, cumulative advance bookings for first half of next year are ahead of prior year at considerably higher prices
* Since June, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year
* Continues to expect FY net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd to be up about 1.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis
* "we are well on track to deliver nearly 25 percent earnings growth in 2016"
* Says Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 3 percent compared to prior year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.